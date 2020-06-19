All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8111 Grove Berry Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 2:05 AM

8111 Grove Berry Dr

8111 Grove Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8111 Grove Berry Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,709 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have any available units?
8111 Grove Berry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have?
Some of 8111 Grove Berry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 Grove Berry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Grove Berry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Grove Berry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 Grove Berry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8111 Grove Berry Dr offers parking.
Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Grove Berry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have a pool?
No, 8111 Grove Berry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have accessible units?
No, 8111 Grove Berry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Grove Berry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Grove Berry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
