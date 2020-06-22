All apartments in Indianapolis
811 East 42nd Street

811 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Traditional charm meets modern style in this beautiful remodel. This 4 bed 2 bath SoBro home is move in ready! Brand new 4th bedroom & full bath on main floor, new carpet upstairs, new SS appliances, etc. Beautiful exposed brick in the oversized master. Security system, side yard garden, massive front porch, off-street parking and much more. Two blocks to Monon & just down the street from the future red line. Close to all the fun the city has to offer.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East 42nd Street have any available units?
811 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 811 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 East 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 East 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 East 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 East 42nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
