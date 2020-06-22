811 Birch Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Just West of White River by McCarty Park!

Property comes with a stove and a fridge.

W/D hookups. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Backyard is fully fenced with storage shed.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



**To view property, fill out the "Contact Agent" button on our website

fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the

same or next business day to schedule a showing.**