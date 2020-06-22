All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

811 Birch Ave

811 Birch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 Birch Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just West of White River by McCarty Park!
Property comes with a stove and a fridge.
W/D hookups. Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Backyard is fully fenced with storage shed.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, fill out the "Contact Agent" button on our website
fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the
same or next business day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Birch Ave have any available units?
811 Birch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Birch Ave have?
Some of 811 Birch Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Birch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 Birch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Birch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Birch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 811 Birch Ave offer parking?
No, 811 Birch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 811 Birch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Birch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Birch Ave have a pool?
No, 811 Birch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 811 Birch Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 Birch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Birch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Birch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
