All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8107 GATHERING LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8107 GATHERING LN
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

8107 GATHERING LN

8107 Gathering Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8107 Gathering Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Franklin Twp - 4 BR home - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Harmony in Franklin Twp. Electric heat, AC, 1500 square feet. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave provided.

(RLNE2583544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 GATHERING LN have any available units?
8107 GATHERING LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 GATHERING LN have?
Some of 8107 GATHERING LN's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 GATHERING LN currently offering any rent specials?
8107 GATHERING LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 GATHERING LN pet-friendly?
No, 8107 GATHERING LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8107 GATHERING LN offer parking?
No, 8107 GATHERING LN does not offer parking.
Does 8107 GATHERING LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 GATHERING LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 GATHERING LN have a pool?
No, 8107 GATHERING LN does not have a pool.
Does 8107 GATHERING LN have accessible units?
No, 8107 GATHERING LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 GATHERING LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 GATHERING LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College