Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8101 Railroad Road

8101 Railroad Road · No Longer Available
Location

8101 Railroad Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hill Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Railroad Road have any available units?
8101 Railroad Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 Railroad Road have?
Some of 8101 Railroad Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Railroad Road currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Railroad Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Railroad Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 Railroad Road is pet friendly.
Does 8101 Railroad Road offer parking?
Yes, 8101 Railroad Road does offer parking.
Does 8101 Railroad Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 Railroad Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Railroad Road have a pool?
No, 8101 Railroad Road does not have a pool.
Does 8101 Railroad Road have accessible units?
No, 8101 Railroad Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Railroad Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 Railroad Road does not have units with dishwashers.
