Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

810 N. Denny St

810 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N. Denny St have any available units?
810 N. Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 810 N. Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
810 N. Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N. Denny St pet-friendly?
No, 810 N. Denny St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 810 N. Denny St offer parking?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not offer parking.
Does 810 N. Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N. Denny St have a pool?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 810 N. Denny St have accessible units?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N. Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 N. Denny St have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 N. Denny St does not have units with air conditioning.

