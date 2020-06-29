Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8061 North LIEBER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8061 North LIEBER Road
Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:55 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8061 North LIEBER Road
8061 Lieber Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8061 Lieber Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home in quiet, established neighborhood. Big garage with room for hobbies. Fully fenced rear yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have any available units?
8061 North LIEBER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8061 North LIEBER Road have?
Some of 8061 North LIEBER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8061 North LIEBER Road currently offering any rent specials?
8061 North LIEBER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 North LIEBER Road pet-friendly?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road offer parking?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road offers parking.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have a pool?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road does not have a pool.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have accessible units?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College