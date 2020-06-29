All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 27 2020

8061 North LIEBER Road

8061 Lieber Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8061 Lieber Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home in quiet, established neighborhood. Big garage with room for hobbies. Fully fenced rear yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have any available units?
8061 North LIEBER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8061 North LIEBER Road have?
Some of 8061 North LIEBER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 North LIEBER Road currently offering any rent specials?
8061 North LIEBER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 North LIEBER Road pet-friendly?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road offer parking?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road offers parking.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have a pool?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road does not have a pool.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have accessible units?
No, 8061 North LIEBER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 North LIEBER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 North LIEBER Road has units with dishwashers.
