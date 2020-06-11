All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8048 Maple Stream Boulevard

8048 Maple Stream Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8048 Maple Stream Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,728 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have any available units?
8048 Maple Stream Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8048 Maple Stream Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8048 Maple Stream Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
