Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard

8045 Southern Springs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8045 Southern Springs Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Super clean, move-in ready three bedroom ranch in the desirable Southern Springs community of Franklin Township. Split bedroom floor plan, wide open concept. Super big patio overlooking the pond. Rear yard is fully fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have any available units?
8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have?
Some of 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8045 SOUTHERN SPRINGS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
