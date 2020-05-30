Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8040 E 36th Pl
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:01 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8040 E 36th Pl
8040 East 36th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
8040 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 4 Bedroom 1.5 bath home on Indy's East Side. Open kitchen with dining area. Large back yard. Pets are welcome! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064.
Tenant pays all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have any available units?
8040 E 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8040 E 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8040 E 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 E 36th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8040 E 36th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl offer parking?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8040 E 36th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8040 E 36th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
