Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:02 PM

8032 Retreat Lane

8032 Retreat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8032 Retreat Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This newly renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath is a must see! It has many upgrades included but not limited to new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures. It has a 2 car attached garage, a large kitchen with a separate dining room, beautiful flooring throughout, and has many upgrades. You will love the huge fenced backyard. This is a new listing and won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Retreat Lane have any available units?
8032 Retreat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8032 Retreat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Retreat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Retreat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8032 Retreat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Retreat Lane offers parking.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Retreat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane have a pool?
No, 8032 Retreat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane have accessible units?
No, 8032 Retreat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8032 Retreat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8032 Retreat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8032 Retreat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

