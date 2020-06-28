All apartments in Indianapolis
8031 East 11th Street

Location

8031 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Rumford Eastway Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this updated brick ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Nice yard and great neighborhood! Kitchen offers white cabinets, black granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances included. Updated bathrooms include ceramic tile flooring, nice vanities with granite tops, new lighting, and mirrors. Mini blinds, recent laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, and updated front door. Enclosed back sunroom offers additional space. 2 car attached garage with opener. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 East 11th Street have any available units?
8031 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 East 11th Street have?
Some of 8031 East 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8031 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8031 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8031 East 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8031 East 11th Street offers parking.
Does 8031 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 8031 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8031 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 8031 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8031 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
