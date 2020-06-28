8031 East 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this updated brick ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Nice yard and great neighborhood! Kitchen offers white cabinets, black granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances included. Updated bathrooms include ceramic tile flooring, nice vanities with granite tops, new lighting, and mirrors. Mini blinds, recent laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, and updated front door. Enclosed back sunroom offers additional space. 2 car attached garage with opener. Ready for immediate occupancy!