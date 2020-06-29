All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

8029 East 36th Place

8029 East 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8029 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

This beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new updates! New flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new fixtures, and more!! It has a spacious kitchen perfect for the cook of the home; more of an open concept feel. It has an attached garage and a deck off the back of the home. Don't delay!! We lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 East 36th Place have any available units?
8029 East 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8029 East 36th Place have?
Some of 8029 East 36th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8029 East 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8029 East 36th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 East 36th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8029 East 36th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8029 East 36th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8029 East 36th Place offers parking.
Does 8029 East 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 East 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 East 36th Place have a pool?
No, 8029 East 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8029 East 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 8029 East 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 East 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8029 East 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

