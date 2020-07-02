All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8023 Harshaw Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8023 Harshaw Dr
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

8023 Harshaw Dr

8023 Harshaw Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8023 Harshaw Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81dd6b503c ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have any available units?
8023 Harshaw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8023 Harshaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Harshaw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Harshaw Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr offer parking?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have a pool?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College