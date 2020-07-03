Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8023 Harshaw Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8023 Harshaw Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8023 Harshaw Dr
8023 Harshaw Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8023 Harshaw Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81dd6b503c ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have any available units?
8023 Harshaw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8023 Harshaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8023 Harshaw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8023 Harshaw Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr offer parking?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have a pool?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8023 Harshaw Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8023 Harshaw Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College