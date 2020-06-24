All apartments in Indianapolis
802 Chapel Hill West Drive
802 Chapel Hill West Drive

802 Chapel Hill Wdr · No Longer Available
Location

802 Chapel Hill Wdr, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home is full of character! It has wood finish flooring, a huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, a decorative fireplace, a spacious attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, and much more! This home is a new listing and it won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have any available units?
802 Chapel Hill West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have?
Some of 802 Chapel Hill West Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Chapel Hill West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Chapel Hill West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Chapel Hill West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Chapel Hill West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Chapel Hill West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
