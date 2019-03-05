All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8016 Sunfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8016 Sunfield Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

8016 Sunfield Court

8016 Sunfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8016 Sunfield Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!

Beautiful Condo and great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom 2 Car Garage
Open Concept Living room/Dining/Kitchen area. Large family room and Large Deck off the dining room . Must see! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 Sunfield Court have any available units?
8016 Sunfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8016 Sunfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Sunfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Sunfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 8016 Sunfield Court offers parking.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have a pool?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have accessible units?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 Sunfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College