8016 Sunfield Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Key Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful Condo and great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Open Concept Living room/Dining/Kitchen area. Large family room and Large Deck off the dining room . Must see! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8016 Sunfield Court have any available units?
8016 Sunfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.