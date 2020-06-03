All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8012 States Bend Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:19 AM

8012 States Bend Drive

8012 States Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8012 States Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,982 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 States Bend Drive have any available units?
8012 States Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8012 States Bend Drive have?
Some of 8012 States Bend Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 States Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8012 States Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 States Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8012 States Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8012 States Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8012 States Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8012 States Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 States Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 States Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 8012 States Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8012 States Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8012 States Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 States Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8012 States Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
