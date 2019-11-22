All apartments in Indianapolis
7943 Bach Drive

7943 Bach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7943 Bach Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,220 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It has a large kitchen, 2 car garage, huge back yard perfect for entertainment, and space galore! Stop by today so that we can get to work on making this house your home.All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7943 Bach Drive have any available units?
7943 Bach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7943 Bach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7943 Bach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7943 Bach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7943 Bach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7943 Bach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7943 Bach Drive offers parking.
Does 7943 Bach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7943 Bach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7943 Bach Drive have a pool?
No, 7943 Bach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7943 Bach Drive have accessible units?
No, 7943 Bach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7943 Bach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7943 Bach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7943 Bach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7943 Bach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
