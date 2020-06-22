All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7924 States Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7924 States Bend Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7924 States Bend Lane

7924 States Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7924 States Bend Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 States Bend Lane have any available units?
7924 States Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 States Bend Lane have?
Some of 7924 States Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 States Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7924 States Bend Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 States Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7924 States Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7924 States Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7924 States Bend Lane does offer parking.
Does 7924 States Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 States Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 States Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 7924 States Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7924 States Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 7924 States Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 States Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7924 States Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College