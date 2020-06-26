All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7922 Piney Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7922 Piney Wood Court
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

7922 Piney Wood Court

7922 Piney Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7922 Piney Wood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!

Beautiful open floor plan 2-story home. 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms 2 Car garage. Master bedroom with a Walk-In closet. Great Neighborhood!. Cathedral ceilings & beautiful wood floors! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have any available units?
7922 Piney Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7922 Piney Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Piney Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Piney Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Piney Wood Court offers parking.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have a pool?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7922 Piney Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College