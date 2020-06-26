7922 Piney Wood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Key Meadows
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Beautiful open floor plan 2-story home. 4 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms 2 Car garage. Master bedroom with a Walk-In closet. Great Neighborhood!. Cathedral ceilings & beautiful wood floors! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7922 Piney Wood Court have any available units?
7922 Piney Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.