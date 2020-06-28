All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7918 Liberty School Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7918 Liberty School Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

7918 Liberty School Lane

7918 Liberty School Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7918 Liberty School Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,069 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, October 19, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and d

(RLNE5123818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Liberty School Lane have any available units?
7918 Liberty School Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7918 Liberty School Lane have?
Some of 7918 Liberty School Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Liberty School Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Liberty School Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Liberty School Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7918 Liberty School Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7918 Liberty School Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7918 Liberty School Lane offers parking.
Does 7918 Liberty School Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Liberty School Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Liberty School Lane have a pool?
No, 7918 Liberty School Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Liberty School Lane have accessible units?
No, 7918 Liberty School Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Liberty School Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7918 Liberty School Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College