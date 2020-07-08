All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7915 Puckett Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7915 Puckett Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

7915 Puckett Lane

7915 Puckett Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7915 Puckett Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5842698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Puckett Lane have any available units?
7915 Puckett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7915 Puckett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Puckett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Puckett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane offer parking?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7915 Puckett Lane has a pool.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane have accessible units?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Puckett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Puckett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College