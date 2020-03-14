All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7915 Caraway Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7915 Caraway Place
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:16 AM

7915 Caraway Place

7915 Caraway Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7915 Caraway Place, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Caraway Place have any available units?
7915 Caraway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7915 Caraway Place currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Caraway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Caraway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Caraway Place is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Caraway Place offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Caraway Place offers parking.
Does 7915 Caraway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Caraway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Caraway Place have a pool?
Yes, 7915 Caraway Place has a pool.
Does 7915 Caraway Place have accessible units?
No, 7915 Caraway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Caraway Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Caraway Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Caraway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Caraway Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College