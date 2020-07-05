All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

7914 Liberty School Lane

7914 Liberty School Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7914 Liberty School Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e58e3065 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have any available units?
7914 Liberty School Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7914 Liberty School Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7914 Liberty School Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7914 Liberty School Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane offer parking?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have a pool?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have accessible units?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7914 Liberty School Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7914 Liberty School Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7914 Liberty School Lane has units with air conditioning.

