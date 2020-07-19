7911 Huff St # B

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For only $700 per month you will enjoy living in Acton, with access to the Franklin Township schools. This property has 1 large bedroom and another room that can function as a second bedroom or an office. Large living room. Bathroom and kitchen have been updated and come with stove, microwave and refrigerator. There is a washer/dryer hookup as well for a stackable combo unit. Application fee: $35/adult. Security Deposit: $700. $50 utility fee paid to landlord and includes your water, sewer and trash expenses. Contact us to schedule a showing!