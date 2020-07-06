EAST/WARREN TWP 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 Car garage. Beautiful brick ranch 3 bedroom home available! Features new updates, new ceramic tile flooring throughout and a large eat in kitchen! Call today for a showing! Home Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have any available units?
7905 Brennan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.