All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7905 Brennan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7905 Brennan Rd
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:23 PM

7905 Brennan Rd

7905 Brennan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7905 Brennan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 Car garage.
Beautiful brick ranch 3 bedroom home available! Features new updates, new ceramic tile flooring throughout and a large eat in kitchen! Call today for a showing! Home Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Brennan Rd have any available units?
7905 Brennan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7905 Brennan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Brennan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Brennan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Brennan Rd offers parking.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have a pool?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have accessible units?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Brennan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Brennan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College