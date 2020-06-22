All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7849 Potomac Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7849 Potomac Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7849 Potomac Avenue

7849 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7849 Potomac Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This incredible 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has been very well maintained. It has a HUGE 3 car garage where you can use it for so many different reasons. Your ranch style home offers a large living room and separate dining area. There is a kitchen breakfast bar and many other beautiful things to love about this home. Move in Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
7849 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 7849 Potomac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7849 Potomac Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7849 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7849 Potomac Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7849 Potomac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
No, 7849 Potomac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7849 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 Potomac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College