This incredible 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has been very well maintained. It has a HUGE 3 car garage where you can use it for so many different reasons. Your ranch style home offers a large living room and separate dining area. There is a kitchen breakfast bar and many other beautiful things to love about this home. Move in Today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7849 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
7849 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.