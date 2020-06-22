7849 Potomac Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This incredible 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has been very well maintained. It has a HUGE 3 car garage where you can use it for so many different reasons. Your ranch style home offers a large living room and separate dining area. There is a kitchen breakfast bar and many other beautiful things to love about this home. Move in Today!!