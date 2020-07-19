All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

7814 Trisa Court

7814 Trisa Court · No Longer Available
Location

7814 Trisa Court, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A Hidden Treasure condo/patio home conveniently located. Open concept, three bedrooms, two full baths, all electric, plus a lovely oversized insulated/finished two car garage. Lovely patio to watch the sun set. Lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Trisa Court have any available units?
7814 Trisa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Trisa Court have?
Some of 7814 Trisa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Trisa Court currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Trisa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Trisa Court pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Trisa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7814 Trisa Court offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Trisa Court offers parking.
Does 7814 Trisa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Trisa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Trisa Court have a pool?
No, 7814 Trisa Court does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Trisa Court have accessible units?
Yes, 7814 Trisa Court has accessible units.
Does 7814 Trisa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 Trisa Court has units with dishwashers.
