7814 Trisa Court, Indianapolis, IN 46227 South Perry
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A Hidden Treasure condo/patio home conveniently located. Open concept, three bedrooms, two full baths, all electric, plus a lovely oversized insulated/finished two car garage. Lovely patio to watch the sun set. Lawn maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7814 Trisa Court have any available units?
7814 Trisa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.