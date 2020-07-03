All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

7805 Danube St.

7805 Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Danube Street, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH EAST / FRANKLIN TWP
4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 car garage
Nice newer home in Franklin township with over 1400 square feet! Franklin schools! Available immediately. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Danube St. have any available units?
7805 Danube St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7805 Danube St. currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Danube St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Danube St. pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Danube St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7805 Danube St. offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Danube St. offers parking.
Does 7805 Danube St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Danube St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Danube St. have a pool?
No, 7805 Danube St. does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Danube St. have accessible units?
No, 7805 Danube St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Danube St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Danube St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 Danube St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 Danube St. does not have units with air conditioning.

