7748 Danube Street, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Five Points
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTH EAST/FRANKLIN TWP 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage All electric 4 bedroom 2 story home in Franklin Township. Nice floors throughout, great layout with big closets! Nice lake view in the backyard. Available now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7748 Danube St have any available units?
7748 Danube St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.