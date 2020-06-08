All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7748 Danube St

7748 Danube Street · No Longer Available
Location

7748 Danube Street, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
SOUTH EAST/FRANKLIN TWP
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage
All electric 4 bedroom 2 story home in Franklin Township. Nice floors throughout, great layout with big closets! Nice lake view in the backyard. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7748 Danube St have any available units?
7748 Danube St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7748 Danube St currently offering any rent specials?
7748 Danube St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7748 Danube St pet-friendly?
No, 7748 Danube St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7748 Danube St offer parking?
Yes, 7748 Danube St offers parking.
Does 7748 Danube St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7748 Danube St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7748 Danube St have a pool?
No, 7748 Danube St does not have a pool.
Does 7748 Danube St have accessible units?
No, 7748 Danube St does not have accessible units.
Does 7748 Danube St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7748 Danube St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7748 Danube St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7748 Danube St does not have units with air conditioning.

