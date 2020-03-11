All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7736 Beckenbauer Place

7736 Beckenbauer Place · No Longer Available
Location

7736 Beckenbauer Place, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have any available units?
7736 Beckenbauer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have?
Some of 7736 Beckenbauer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 Beckenbauer Place currently offering any rent specials?
7736 Beckenbauer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 Beckenbauer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7736 Beckenbauer Place is pet friendly.
Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place offer parking?
Yes, 7736 Beckenbauer Place offers parking.
Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 Beckenbauer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have a pool?
No, 7736 Beckenbauer Place does not have a pool.
Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have accessible units?
No, 7736 Beckenbauer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 Beckenbauer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 Beckenbauer Place does not have units with dishwashers.

