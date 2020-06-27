7727 Pershing Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a large back yard. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a large back yard. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath.