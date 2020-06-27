All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

7727 Pershing Road

7727 Pershing Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7727 Pershing Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a large back yard. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Act fast and receive half off the first months rent if possession is taken by 8/1/19.
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a large back yard. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 Pershing Road have any available units?
7727 Pershing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 Pershing Road have?
Some of 7727 Pershing Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 Pershing Road currently offering any rent specials?
7727 Pershing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 Pershing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 Pershing Road is pet friendly.
Does 7727 Pershing Road offer parking?
Yes, 7727 Pershing Road offers parking.
Does 7727 Pershing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 Pershing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 Pershing Road have a pool?
No, 7727 Pershing Road does not have a pool.
Does 7727 Pershing Road have accessible units?
No, 7727 Pershing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 Pershing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 Pershing Road has units with dishwashers.
