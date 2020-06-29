Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 77 North Layman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
77 North Layman Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
77 North Layman Avenue
77 North Layman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
77 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bath house which shares with the other half of the duplex. Amazing hardwood floors and a large back yard perfect for a bonfire on a cool night!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have any available units?
77 North Layman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 77 North Layman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
77 North Layman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 North Layman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue offer parking?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have a pool?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 North Layman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 North Layman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College