7673 Whitlock Court

Great location & Quiet Cul-de-sac - Wonderful cul-de-sac location offers a semi-private back yard with large deck and nature views. Spacious living rm w/ vaulted ceiling. Family rm w/ beautiful brick fireplace, breakfast rm w/ bay windows. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, new sink and plenty of countertop space. Laundry closet complete with washer and dryer. New light fixtures, window seat in front BR & 2 full baths w/ tiled showers. New paint throughout, bright & sunny! Ready to move into.



