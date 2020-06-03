All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

7673 Whitlock Court

7673 Whitlock Court · No Longer Available
Location

7673 Whitlock Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great location & Quiet Cul-de-sac - Wonderful cul-de-sac location offers a semi-private back yard with large deck and nature views. Spacious living rm w/ vaulted ceiling. Family rm w/ beautiful brick fireplace, breakfast rm w/ bay windows. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, new sink and plenty of countertop space. Laundry closet complete with washer and dryer. New light fixtures, window seat in front BR & 2 full baths w/ tiled showers. New paint throughout, bright & sunny! Ready to move into.

(RLNE3379040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7673 Whitlock Court have any available units?
7673 Whitlock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7673 Whitlock Court have?
Some of 7673 Whitlock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7673 Whitlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
7673 Whitlock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7673 Whitlock Court pet-friendly?
No, 7673 Whitlock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7673 Whitlock Court offer parking?
No, 7673 Whitlock Court does not offer parking.
Does 7673 Whitlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7673 Whitlock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7673 Whitlock Court have a pool?
No, 7673 Whitlock Court does not have a pool.
Does 7673 Whitlock Court have accessible units?
No, 7673 Whitlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7673 Whitlock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7673 Whitlock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
