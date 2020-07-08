Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7635 Orchard Village Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:16 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7635 Orchard Village Drive
7635 Orchard Village Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7635 Orchard Village Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Linden Wood
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage and fully fenced in back yard.
Visit :www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have any available units?
7635 Orchard Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7635 Orchard Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Orchard Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Orchard Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Orchard Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Orchard Village Drive offers parking.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Orchard Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have a pool?
No, 7635 Orchard Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 7635 Orchard Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Orchard Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Orchard Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Orchard Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
