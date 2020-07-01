7628 Acton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: E Southport & Acton



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms



Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Dining Room, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, shed, unfinished basement, loft



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:



For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.