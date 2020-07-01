7628 Acton Road

Amenities
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: E Southport & Acton
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Dining Room, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, shed, unfinished basement, loft
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.
PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.