Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:16 PM

7628 Acton Road

7628 Acton Road · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Acton Road, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP: E Southport & Acton

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, Dining Room, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, shed, unfinished basement, loft

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: Ask About our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

