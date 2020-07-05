All apartments in Indianapolis
7615 Firewalker Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 1:20 AM

7615 Firewalker Lane

7615 Firewalker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Firewalker Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Firewalker Lane have any available units?
7615 Firewalker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 Firewalker Lane have?
Some of 7615 Firewalker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Firewalker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Firewalker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Firewalker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Firewalker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Firewalker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7615 Firewalker Lane offers parking.
Does 7615 Firewalker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Firewalker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Firewalker Lane have a pool?
No, 7615 Firewalker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Firewalker Lane have accessible units?
No, 7615 Firewalker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Firewalker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Firewalker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

