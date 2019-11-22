All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7613 E 34TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7613 E 34TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7613 E 34TH ST

7613 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7613 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
Warren Twp - 3 BR Home - Three bedroom home on Indy's east side with 1.5 bath and 1 car garage. Gas heat, AC

(RLNE4637993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 E 34TH ST have any available units?
7613 E 34TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7613 E 34TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
7613 E 34TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 E 34TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 7613 E 34TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 7613 E 34TH ST offers parking.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 E 34TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST have a pool?
No, 7613 E 34TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST have accessible units?
No, 7613 E 34TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 E 34TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 E 34TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7613 E 34TH ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College