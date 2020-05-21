All apartments in Indianapolis
7612 Dornock Drive

Location

7612 Dornock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 Dornock Drive have any available units?
7612 Dornock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7612 Dornock Drive have?
Some of 7612 Dornock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 Dornock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7612 Dornock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 Dornock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7612 Dornock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7612 Dornock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7612 Dornock Drive does offer parking.
Does 7612 Dornock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 Dornock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 Dornock Drive have a pool?
No, 7612 Dornock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7612 Dornock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7612 Dornock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 Dornock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7612 Dornock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
