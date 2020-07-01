Rent Calculator
Indianapolis
Find more places like 7608 Placing Road.
7608 Placing Road
Last updated February 5 2020
7608 Placing Road
7608 Placing Road
Report This Listing
Location
7608 Placing Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7608 Placing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7608 Placing Road have any available units?
7608 Placing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7608 Placing Road currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Placing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Placing Road pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Placing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7608 Placing Road offer parking?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Placing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Placing Road have a pool?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Placing Road have accessible units?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Placing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Placing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Placing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
