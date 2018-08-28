7554 Lara Lee Dr

Amenities

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! 3 Bed/2 Bath ranch in quiet, popular Chessington Grove. Spacious, open floor plan with large living/dining room combo open to the kitchen. Easy to maintain and clean laminate flooring throughout the main living space. Large Master suite with walk in closet. Two other bedrooms have walk in closets. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and 2 car garage. Enjoy the neighborhood community pool, playground, volleyball court, or basketball courts. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=bcf8c868-2b1c-4c2a-8976-7b6ff59f3cf7&source=Rently

