7549 East 10th Street
7549 East 10th Street

7549 East 10th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909298
Location

7549 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready! Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath home with a big yard, a large living room with ample lighting, and beautiful white cabinets with plenty of storage in the kitchen.
Great location in established neighborhood. Located near major interstates, hospital, shopping, dining, and parks.
Washer and Dryer are included. Pets are allowed.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1909298?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7549 East 10th Street have any available units?
7549 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7549 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7549 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7549 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7549 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7549 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 7549 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7549 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7549 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7549 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 7549 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7549 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 7549 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7549 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7549 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7549 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7549 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
