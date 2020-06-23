All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

7545 Rockville Road

7545 Rockville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7545 Rockville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential. C-4/I-3 zoning suitable for office showroom, industrial, office, medical and/or truck parking. Just minutes west of I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. This property is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone suitable for capital gain deferrals & reductions. (see attached docs for QOZ information)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Rockville Road have any available units?
7545 Rockville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7545 Rockville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Rockville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Rockville Road pet-friendly?
No, 7545 Rockville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7545 Rockville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7545 Rockville Road offers parking.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have a pool?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have accessible units?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
