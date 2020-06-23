7545 Rockville Road

Amenities

Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential. C-4/I-3 zoning suitable for office showroom, industrial, office, medical and/or truck parking. Just minutes west of I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. This property is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone suitable for capital gain deferrals & reductions. (see attached docs for QOZ information)