Indianapolis, IN
7541 East 35th Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

7541 East 35th Street

7541 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7541 East 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready. ALL BRICK ranch! Newly Carpet throughout. Kitchen have all appliances including a stack-able washer/dryer and a pantry area. Garage is a deep one car garage. Very nice clean home. Huge fenced backyard with patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 East 35th Street have any available units?
7541 East 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7541 East 35th Street have?
Some of 7541 East 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7541 East 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7541 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7541 East 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7541 East 35th Street does offer parking.
Does 7541 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7541 East 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 7541 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7541 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 7541 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
