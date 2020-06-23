7541 East 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready. ALL BRICK ranch! Newly Carpet throughout. Kitchen have all appliances including a stack-able washer/dryer and a pantry area. Garage is a deep one car garage. Very nice clean home. Huge fenced backyard with patio area.