7541 East 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Arlington Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready. ALL BRICK ranch! Newly Carpet throughout. Kitchen have all appliances including a stack-able washer/dryer and a pantry area. Garage is a deep one car garage. Very nice clean home. Huge fenced backyard with patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
