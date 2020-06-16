All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7540 Crickwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7540 Crickwood Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7540 Crickwood Lane

7540 Crickwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7540 Crickwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home with a Fireplace and Fenced Yard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,406 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5849684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Crickwood Lane have any available units?
7540 Crickwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7540 Crickwood Lane have?
Some of 7540 Crickwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 Crickwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Crickwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Crickwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7540 Crickwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7540 Crickwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7540 Crickwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 7540 Crickwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 Crickwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Crickwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7540 Crickwood Lane has a pool.
Does 7540 Crickwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7540 Crickwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Crickwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7540 Crickwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College