Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7535 Perrier Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7535 Perrier Drive
7535 Perrier Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7535 Perrier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SHORT TERM (2 MONTHS) LEASE ONLY!!! Live your dream! Everything you want in a home. Room to entertain or just relax poolside. Basement boasts 5th bedroom, full bath and it's own kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7535 Perrier Drive have any available units?
7535 Perrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7535 Perrier Drive have?
Some of 7535 Perrier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7535 Perrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Perrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Perrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7535 Perrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7535 Perrier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Perrier Drive offers parking.
Does 7535 Perrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Perrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Perrier Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7535 Perrier Drive has a pool.
Does 7535 Perrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 7535 Perrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Perrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7535 Perrier Drive has units with dishwashers.
