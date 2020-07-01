All apartments in Indianapolis
751 West Roache Street

751 West Roache Street · No Longer Available
Location

751 West Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with water paid

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 West Roache Street have any available units?
751 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 751 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 West Roache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 751 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 751 West Roache Street offer parking?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not offer parking.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 751 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have units with air conditioning.

