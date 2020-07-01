Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 751 West Roache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
751 West Roache Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
751 West Roache Street
751 West Roache Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
751 West Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with water paid
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 751 West Roache Street have any available units?
751 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 751 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 West Roache Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 751 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 751 West Roache Street offer parking?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not offer parking.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 751 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 West Roache Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 West Roache Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College