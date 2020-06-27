All apartments in Indianapolis
7509 E 36th St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:14 PM

7509 E 36th St

7509 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7509 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of comfortable space in this newly updated home. Newly remodeled with updated floors and paint. Back yard patio, side driveway for off street parking and a shed. Easy access to I465 and I70. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 E 36th St have any available units?
7509 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 E 36th St have?
Some of 7509 E 36th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
7509 E 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 E 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 E 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 7509 E 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 7509 E 36th St offers parking.
Does 7509 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 E 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 7509 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 7509 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 7509 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
