7509 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Arlington Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of comfortable space in this newly updated home. Newly remodeled with updated floors and paint. Back yard patio, side driveway for off street parking and a shed. Easy access to I465 and I70. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7509 E 36th St have any available units?
7509 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.