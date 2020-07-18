All apartments in Indianapolis
7506 Redcliff Road
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:14 AM

7506 Redcliff Road

7506 Redcliff Road · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
I69-Fall Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7506 Redcliff Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,404 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Redcliff Road have any available units?
7506 Redcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 Redcliff Road have?
Some of 7506 Redcliff Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 Redcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Redcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Redcliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Redcliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Redcliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 7506 Redcliff Road offers parking.
Does 7506 Redcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Redcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Redcliff Road have a pool?
No, 7506 Redcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Redcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 7506 Redcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Redcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Redcliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
